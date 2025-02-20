Telangana ePASS Scholarship 2024-25: Fresh and Renewal Registrations Open Until March 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced that Fresh and Renewal Registrations for the ePASS Scholarship Scheme 2024-25 are now open, with the last date for applications extended to March 31, 2025.
This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to students from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds pursuing post-matriculation education.
Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Fresh and Renewal Registrations: Open for the academic year 2024-25.
- Last Date: Applications can be submitted until March 31, 2025.
- Portal: All applications must be submitted online via the official Telangana ePASS portal (telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in).
- Target Beneficiaries: SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, and Disabled Welfare students enrolled in recognized institutions.
Eligibility Criteria
- Residency: Applicants must be permanent residents of Telangana.
- Income Limits:
- SC/ST: Annual family income below ₹2 lakh.
- BC/EBC/Minority (Rural): Below ₹1.5 lakh.
- BC/EBC/Minority (Urban): Below ₹2 lakh.
- Disabled Welfare: Below ₹1 lakh.
- Academic Requirements: Minimum 75% attendance and promotion to the next academic year for renewal applicants.
How to Apply
- Visit the Portal: Go to telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in.
- Fresh Registration:
- Click “Fresh Registration” and complete Demo Authentication (matching Aadhaar with SSC details).
- Upload the required documents and submit the form.
- Renewal Registration:
- Log in using the previous year’s application number and date of birth.
- Update academic/bank details and re-upload documents.
- Biometric Verification: SC students must visit MeeSeva centers for Aadhaar authentication.
Documents Required
- Aadhaar card
- Income and caste certificates from MeeSeva
- Bank passbook (first page with IFSC code)
- Previous year’s mark sheet
- Bonafide certificate from the institution.
Benefits of the Scheme
- Fee Reimbursement: Covers tuition fees for courses ranging from ₹850 (intermediate) to ₹6.9 lakh (medical).
- Overseas Scholarships: Up to ₹20 lakh for SC/ST/BC students pursuing higher education abroad.
Why This Matters
The ePASS scheme is a lifeline for over 2 lakh students annually, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their educational aspirations. With the deadline extended to March 31, 2025, more students can avail themselves of this opportunity.
Next Steps
Students are encouraged to complete their registrations before March 31, 2025, and regularly check their application status on the portal. For assistance, contact the ePASS helpline: 040-23120311 or 7331120943.
