Telangana Govt to Table Two Separate BC Reservation Bills: 42% Quota for Backward Classes in Jobs and Education

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has announced a special Assembly session from March 1 to March 5, 2025, to introduce two significant Backward Classes (BC) Reservation Bills.

These bills aim to increase the BC quota to 42% across politics, employment, and education. Additionally, the government will introduce a bill focusing on Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-categorization, a long-pending demand.

Key Highlights of Telangana’s BC Reservation Bill

42% BC Reservation: The proposed bills will grant 42% reservation to BCs in government jobs, educational institutions, and local body elections. Fulfilling Election Promises: The Congress-led state government had promised this quota during the 2023 Assembly elections, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is now moving forward with implementing it. Approval Process: After being passed in the Assembly, the bills will be sent to the Central Government for final approval. State Cabinet Meeting: The Telangana Cabinet is expected to convene soon to approve the final draft of the bills before presenting them in the Assembly.

SC Sub-Categorization Bill Also on the Agenda

Along with the BC reservation bills, the government is preparing to introduce a Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-categorization bill. The legislation will be based on the recommendations of the Justice Shameem Akther Commission. The commission’s term was recently extended until March 11, 2025, to allow it to consider public objections and suggestions before submitting its final report.

Telangana’s Strategy to Seek Central Approval

After the Assembly approves the bills, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to visit New Delhi to discuss these measures with the Central Government and push for their introduction in Parliament.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on March 10, 2025. The Telangana government is likely to urge the Centre to consider these bills during this session to ensure speedy implementation.

Why This Move is Crucial for Telangana?

Empowering Backward Classes (BCs) : The proposed 42% reservation will enhance opportunities for BCs in various sectors, addressing historical marginalization.

: The proposed 42% reservation will in various sectors, addressing historical marginalization. Education and Employment Boost : The increased reservation will enable more BC students to access higher education and secure government jobs .

: The increased reservation will enable more BC students to access and . Political Representation : Expanding BC reservations in local body elections ensures greater representation of backward communities in governance.

: Expanding BC reservations in ensures greater in governance. SC Sub-Categorization: The move aims to rationalize the distribution of benefits within Scheduled Castes to ensure fair representation for all sub-groups.

Challenges and Central Government Approval

While the Telangana government is pushing for these reforms, the final approval depends on the Central Government. Reservation policies often involve legal scrutiny and political debate, making it essential for the state government to build consensus at the national level.