Telangana Government to Introduce 42% Reservation Bill for Backward Classes in Assembly

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is set to introduce a historic bill in the state assembly in the first week of March, aiming to grant 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, and local bodies. This move seeks to address a long-standing demand for a quota proportionate to the BC population in the state.

The bill, which was first approved by the state cabinet, fulfills a key promise made by the Congress party in their “BC Declaration” during the 2023 assembly elections in Kamareddy. The government intends to seek unanimous support from all political parties in the state before presenting the bill to the Centre, urging Parliament to pass a law that would enshrine the BC quota.

Congress Government Pledges to Push for National Approval

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated on Wednesday that the Congress-led government would not stop at merely approving the 42% quota in the assembly. “The Congress government will push for the passage of this bill in Parliament. CM Revanth Reddy will lead a delegation to meet PM Modi and seek national support,” Bhatti said.

With Parliament’s budget session scheduled for March, Telangana aims to build momentum for the bill’s approval. The state is determined to make a strong case for the enhanced reservation, citing the recent caste survey that revealed 56% of Telangana’s population belongs to BC communities.

BC Commission Recommendations to Guide Implementation

The bill’s provisions will be based on the recommendations of the BC Commission, chaired by Busani Venkateshwara Rao. The quota will be implemented in line with these recommendations to ensure fairness and accuracy. Sources indicate that Telangana may hold long-awaited panchayat elections in April or May, following the passage of the bill.

Govt Offers Second Chance for Missing Households in Survey

In addition to the 42% reservation bill, the Telangana government is offering a “second chance” to 3.1% of households that were missed in the socio-economic and caste survey. From February 16-28, families will have the opportunity to submit their details through a toll-free number, mandal development offices, or an online portal to ensure their inclusion in the survey.

The government’s efforts to implement the enhanced BC quota have sparked widespread interest, with many hopeful that this will bring about significant social and economic empowerment for the BC communities in the state.