Telangana: Congress Leaders to Attend PowerPoint Presentation on Caste Census and SC Categorization

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Party has scheduled an important PowerPoint presentation for its leaders on the topics of the caste census and the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC) conducted by the state government. The session, which aims to provide detailed information to party members, will focus on the Backward Classes caste census and the categorisation of SCs in Telangana.

Session to be Held on February 14 at Gandhi Bhavan

The presentation will take place on February 14, 2025, at 2 PM at Prakasham Hall, located in Gandhi Bhavan, and will be conducted under the guidance of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar.

Key Attendees and Focus Areas

The event will be attended by several high-ranking leaders, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana In-charge Deepadas Munshi, and numerous Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), as well as other elected representatives from the Congress party.

In addition, TPCC office bearers, District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents, former Ministers, former MLCs, former MLAs, and other senior Congress leaders have also been invited. The presentation aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the caste census and the ongoing SC categorisation process, which are crucial issues in the state’s political and social landscape.

This initiative reflects Congress’ commitment to ensuring that all party members are well-informed and aligned on key state policies and issues that impact marginalized communities. By focusing on these critical matters, the Congress party seeks to strengthen its engagement with voters and stakeholders, ahead of the next set of elections.