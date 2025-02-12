Hyderabad Metro Expansion Gains Speed: GHMC Clears Encroachments from Miyapur to BHEL

The expansion of the Hyderabad Metro is moving forward at a rapid pace, with significant work being done on the extension from Miyapur Metro to BHEL Chowrasta. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is actively working to ensure the smooth progress of this crucial phase of the metro project.

GHMC Takes Steps to Clear Illegal Structures

As part of the metro expansion efforts, the GHMC has begun removing illegal constructions that have been obstructing footpaths along the new metro route. These encroachments have been a challenge to pedestrian movement and are being cleared to make way for a safer, more efficient travel experience for residents.

A Smoother Journey with the Metro Completion

The extension of the metro line from Miyapur to BHEL Chowrasta is expected to provide commuters with a much-needed, convenient transportation option. Once completed, the metro will offer a faster, more comfortable travel route for people traveling to and from key areas in the city. The removal of encroachments and the progress on the metro project aims to improve the overall quality of travel, providing a hassle-free and quicker alternative to road transport.

With the GHMC’s efforts to ensure the expansion progresses without any significant delays, this metro extension is set to be a game-changer for daily commuters in Hyderabad, easing traffic congestion and promoting better connectivity.