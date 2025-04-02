Telangana Extends 25% Discount on LRS Registration Fee Deadline to April 30, 2025

Hyderabad, April 2, 2025 – In a major relief to property owners, the Telangana government has extended the 25% discount on LRS registration fees for unauthorized layouts under the Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) 2020. The deadline to avail the concession has been pushed to April 30, 2025, from the earlier cutoff date of March 31.

Also Read: Telangana’s Call Center for LRS: Everything You Need to …

Key Highlights of the Extension

New Deadline: April 30, 2025.

April 30, 2025. Discount Offered: 25% reduction on regularization charges.

25% reduction on regularization charges. Applicability: Unapproved layouts under the LRS 2020 module.

Why Was the Deadline Extended?

The decision to extend the 25% discount on LRS registration fee came after the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) recommended giving property owners more time to complete their applications. Despite the scheme’s availability since 2020, the state observed lower-than-expected registrations, prompting officials to grant a one-month extension.

M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), directed all departments to implement the order immediately.

How Does the LRS 2020 Scheme Work?

The Land Regularization Scheme allows property owners to legalize unapproved plots by paying a reduced fee. Key benefits include:

Legal Ownership: Register unauthorized layouts without penalties.

Register unauthorized layouts without penalties. Infrastructure Access: Avail utilities like water, electricity, and roads.

Avail utilities like water, electricity, and roads. Future Transactions: Enable smooth property sales or mortgages.

Steps to Avail the 25% Discount

Submit layout documents to local municipal authorities. Pay the discounted fee online via the TS LRS portal. Obtain regularization certificate post-verification.

Pro Tip: Authorities advise applicants to avoid last-minute delays, as heavy traffic is expected closer to the deadline.

What’s Next for LRS Applicants?

With the 25% discount on LRS registration fee now valid until April 30, officials anticipate a surge in applications. Over 1.2 lakh pending cases are expected to be resolved under the extended window.

Quote from DTCP Official:

“This extension aims to maximize public participation. Property owners must utilize this opportunity to secure legal rights at a lower cost.”

Why This Matters

The LRS scheme addresses long-pending issues of unplanned urban growth. By reducing fees, the government aims to:

Boost revenue through increased registrations.

Streamline urban development in Hyderabad and rural areas.

Minimize legal disputes over property ownership.

Final Call to Action:

Property owners in Telangana seeking to regularize their plots must act swiftly to secure the 25% discount on LRS registration fee before the April 30 deadline. Visit the TS LRS portal or contact municipal offices for assistance.

Stay Updated: Follow Munsif for the latest news on Telangana’s urban development policies.