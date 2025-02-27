Telangana Government Announces Free Driving Training for Women

Hyderabad: In a major initiative to empower women, the Telangana government has announced a free driving training program for women across the state.

This decision was officially declared by Minister Seethakka during a meeting of the Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation at Madhura Nagar.

As part of this initiative, district-wise training centers will be established at Durga Bhai Mahila and Child Development Centers to offer car and auto-rickshaw driving training. This move aims to provide women with essential driving skills, enabling them to become self-reliant and explore career opportunities in transportation and related fields.

Comprehensive Skill Development Programs for Women

In addition to free driving training, Minister Seethakka emphasized the importance of multifaceted skill development programs to improve employment prospects for women. She directed officials to offer training in various professional fields, including:

Food Processing – Equipping women with knowledge in food production and packaging.

– Equipping women with knowledge in food production and packaging. Tailoring – Providing expertise in fashion designing and garment making.

– Providing expertise in fashion designing and garment making. Beauty Therapy – Training women in salon services and skincare techniques.

– Training women in salon services and skincare techniques. Computer Skills – Enhancing digital literacy and computer-based job opportunities.

This initiative is expected to create self-employment opportunities and increase financial independence among women.

Priority for Self-Help Groups (SHGs)

The Telangana government aims to prioritize Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in these training programs, ensuring that women from economically weaker sections receive the necessary support to improve their livelihood.

The age group for eligibility has been set between 18 and 45 years, allowing young women and middle-aged women alike to benefit from skill-based employment.

Minister Seethakka also suggested transforming women’s centers in district headquarters into skill development hubs, focusing on specialized training in different sectors. This strategic move will help in creating a structured approach to women’s empowerment and economic growth in the state.

Impact of the Initiative

The free driving training and additional vocational programs are expected to bring multiple benefits to women in Telangana: