Telangana Govt Launches ‘Achievers’ Coaching for JEE, NEET & CLAT Aspirants

Hyderabad: In a major step toward empowering students from underprivileged backgrounds, the Telangana government has launched a new initiative — ‘Telangana Achievers’ — to provide free high-quality coaching for national entrance exams like JEE Main, NEET, and CLAT. The programme is set to begin in July 2025, targeting students of government junior colleges, model schools, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs).

Coaching Support in Collaboration with Physics Wallah

The Telangana Achievers programme will be implemented in collaboration with edtech platform Physics Wallah, known for its effective online learning strategies for competitive exams. The goal is to ensure students from economically weaker sections are not left behind in the race for professional courses.

“This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to bridging the education gap and ensuring access to top-tier coaching for deserving students,” officials said. Also read: “Projects First, Politics Later” – Revanth Sends Strong Message to AP

Classes in Telugu & English With Personal Mentorship

The coaching will be delivered online in both Telugu and English, offering live and recorded interactive sessions, daily practice tests, and one-on-one mentoring through the Mithra platform. Students will also get access to previous 10 years’ question papers of JEE and NEET for effective exam preparation.

Each institution will receive unique user IDs to allow seamless access and enable student progress tracking.

Focused Academic Support Stressed by Education Department

During a recent review meeting, Education Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana emphasized the importance of focused academic support for students preparing for national-level exams. The meeting was attended by TGBIE Secretary S. Krishna Aditya, School Education Secretary Dr. Naveen Nicholas, and representatives from Physics Wallah.

“We aim to transform the academic outcomes of government school students and help them secure ranks in national exams,” Dr. Rana stated.

A Step Toward Educational Equality

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Telangana’s education reforms, aiming to level the playing field for students who otherwise may not afford premium coaching. With AI-based personalized mentoring, access to national-level faculty, and continuous performance tracking, the government hopes to increase the representation of state students in top-tier institutions across India.