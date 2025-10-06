Telangana Govt Launches Corporate-Standard School in Hyderabad, Promises Digital Classrooms

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Government school at Erramanzil, developed with an expenditure of ₹8 crore and equipped with corporate-level amenities.

Local MLA Danam Nagender, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, corporator Vijaya Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Harichandana, and senior R&B officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Komatireddy said the Erramanzil government school has been designed to emerge as one of the best model schools in the Telugu states. “We have built this school with corporate-level standards and will soon introduce digital classrooms and air-conditioned rooms. This reflects our government’s strong commitment to quality education,” he said.

Highlighting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision for the education sector, the Minister said, the government has taken up construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools across all constituencies with an outlay of ₹20,000 crore.

“The integrated school in Nalgonda has already reached the slab stage. Telangana is setting a new standard for modern learning infrastructure,” he said, while commending MLA Danam Nagender, Collector Harichandana, R&B engineers, and the construction agency for their efforts.

In a sharp counter to former Minister T. Harish Rao, Komatireddy asserted, “Mr. Harish Rao, ours is a government of deeds, not words. We are giving top priority to education and healthcare. The hospitals that were left abandoned at the foundation level are now being completed within just 21 months.”

He said the present government inherited ₹40,000 crore in pending bills from the previous regime yet continued to push forward development works. “We are clearing old dues while accelerating key projects. Work is happening around the clock. The TIMS Hospital at Sanathnagar will be inaugurated by October 31. At Alwal Hospital, around 1,000 workers are working in a single shift, and it will be ready by March. LB Nagar Hospital will be completed by June next year, the ₹2,000 crore NIMS project by December, and the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital will also be ready by year-end,” he explained.

Responding to the opposition’s political visits, the Minister remarked that some leaders were resorting to political activity as elections neared. “Our government believes in sincerity and results. We are working with commitment for the welfare of the people,” Komatireddy said.