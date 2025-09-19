Telangana Govt Launches Two New Schemes for Minorities | Rs 50,000 & Rs 1 Lakh Aid for Every Individual: Apply by Oct 6

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Friday, September 19, 2025, launched two new welfare schemes aimed at empowering minority communities, offering financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh for self-employment and livelihood support. Minister for Minority Welfare, Adluri Laxman Kumar, announced the initiatives at the Secretariat, earmarking an initial budget of Rs 30 crore.

Also Read: Telangana Software Engineer Fatally Shot by Santa Clara Police; Family Alleges Racial Bias

The schemes, ‘Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana’ and ‘Revanth Anna ka Sahara-Miskeen la Kosam,’ are designed to provide targeted financial aid to some of the most vulnerable sections within the state’s minority population, fulfilling a key promise of the ruling Congress party.

Details of the New Welfare Schemes

The government has structured the schemes to cater to the specific needs of different beneficiary groups, from disadvantaged women to historically neglected communities.

Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana: This scheme provides a one-time financial grant of Rs 50,000 to support self-employment ventures. It is specifically targeted towards: Widows Divorcees Orphans Unmarried women from minority communities

The goal is to empower these women to establish small businesses and achieve financial independence.

This scheme provides a one-time financial grant of to support self-employment ventures. It is specifically targeted towards: Revanth Anna ka Sahara-Miskeen la Kosam: Tailored for the Fakeer and Dudekula communities, this initiative offers a comprehensive support package. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance along with a moped (two-wheeler) to enhance their mobility and strengthen their livelihoods. The scheme’s name translates to “Revanth’s support for the poor,” linking it directly to the Chief Minister.

How to Apply: Application Process and Key Dates

The government has adopted a digital-first approach for implementation to ensure transparency and accessibility.

Application Portal: All applications must be submitted exclusively through the official TGOBMMS portal (tgobmms.cgg.gov.in).

All applications must be submitted exclusively through the official (tgobmms.cgg.gov.in). Application Window: The online registration portal will be open from September 19, 2025, to October 6, 2025 .

The online registration portal will be open from . Important Note: The government has explicitly stated that no offline applications will be accepted or processed.

Context and Concerns Over Implementation

While the new schemes are a welcome step, they arrive amidst concerns from community leaders regarding the performance of the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC). Social activist Kareem Ansari pointed out that apart from a scheme providing free sewing machines, no major financial initiatives had been introduced in the 17 months since the new government was formed.

This concern is amplified by recent data on fund utilization. Information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query revealed that a significant portion of funds allocated for existing minority welfare scholarships remained unspent.

Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF): Only Rs 73 crore out of an allocated Rs 300 crore was disbursed.

Only Rs 73 crore out of an allocated Rs 300 crore was disbursed. Maintenance of Tuition Fee (MTF): Just Rs 30 crore out of Rs 120 crore was spent.

The launch of these new schemes is seen as part of the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling its ‘six guarantees’ made during the 2023 election campaign, which brought an end to the BRS’s decade-long tenure. The effective and timely implementation of these programs will be crucial in demonstrating the government’s resolve to uplift minority communities.