Telangana

Telangana Heavy Rains: IMD Red Alert Issued and Crops & Infrastructure Damaged

IMD appears red alert because of heavy rains that lashed Telangana including Hyderabad. Floods not only destroy crops, roads, canals but also NDRF teams have been sent to rescue operations.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav18 August 2025 - 13:56
Telangana Heavy Rains: IMD Red Alert Issued and Crops & Infrastructure Damaged
Telangana Heavy Rains: IMD Red Alert Issued and Crops & Infrastructure Damaged

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Telangana has been hit by a massive outbreak of rains which have destroyed both the rural and urban economies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informs that there is likely to be widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall up to August 20 with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h in the state.

It has led to red warnings over Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad, where unseen levels of rainfall are expected to be more than 20 cm in one day.

Impact and Infrastructure Damage

The rains have caused wide scale losses to crop and other important infrastructure. Districts like Adilabad, Suryapet and Khammam have flooded with thousands of acres of cotton and paddy fields. There were 19 villages in Bhupalpally that lost road access, because of the floods.

The security situation has further been raised by a breach on the critical Singur left-bank canal distributary at Isojipet in Pulkal mandal. That is the second breach within a year. Since the irrigation authorities opened the gates to feed the small tanks in order to cultivate vanakalam crops, the leakage enhanced adjustments in the floods and management of water. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha without wasting time along with the district collector, police superintendent, and officials, reached the site and on inspecting it, directed the area to be restored immediately by tractor ride.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Emergency Response

Relief operations have been launched by the authorities through deployment of NDRF and setting up of emergency relief centres. At Adilabad, NDRF managed to save a family who were involved themselves in floodwaters.

Statewide Alert & Safety Measures

To ensure a safe and secure environment, the Chief Minister of the state of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy has put the entire state administration on high alert and requested district collectors and NDRF/SDRF as well as local departments to remain on the toes. There are some key directives:

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy to Open New Hostels and Digital Library at Osmania University

Pre-deployment of rescue personnel

Resettling of people inhabiting flood prone returns on low-lying land

Blocking of the roads to avert accidents

Establishing health camps and sanitation in famine stricken areas
Facilitating engineering and authority level coordination and on-ground checks of infrastructures

Outlook

Telangana is in a state of alert with the monsoon having not relaxed yet. With floods still being foreseen until August 22, neighborhoods and governments should put on heighten alertness. Quick response, coordination and good infrastructure support will be required to curb the additional damages.

Tags
Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav18 August 2025 - 13:56
Photo of Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav is a seasoned content strategist who chronicles the ever-evolving story of Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of the region's landscape: one day she is analyzing the real-world impact of Revanth Reddy's 'Six Guarantees,' and the next, she is investigating the rising cost of living that threatens Hyderabad's 'affordable' tag. She excels at connecting the dots between high-level policy, like the Dharani portal or Pharma City's development, and its direct effect on citizens—be it through urban flooding, school fee hikes, or the fight for green spaces. Whether crafting a hard-hitting exposé on the water mafia, a human-interest story on a viral street vendor, or a simple explainer on new traffic rules, Gayathri's work is defined by accuracy, nuance, and a deep understanding of the local context. Her command of SEO ensures these vital regional stories find and engage the widest possible audience.
Back to top button