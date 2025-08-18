Telangana Heavy Rains: IMD Red Alert Issued and Crops & Infrastructure Damaged
IMD appears red alert because of heavy rains that lashed Telangana including Hyderabad. Floods not only destroy crops, roads, canals but also NDRF teams have been sent to rescue operations.
Hyderabad: Telangana has been hit by a massive outbreak of rains which have destroyed both the rural and urban economies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informs that there is likely to be widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall up to August 20 with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h in the state.
It has led to red warnings over Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad, where unseen levels of rainfall are expected to be more than 20 cm in one day.
Impact and Infrastructure Damage
The rains have caused wide scale losses to crop and other important infrastructure. Districts like Adilabad, Suryapet and Khammam have flooded with thousands of acres of cotton and paddy fields. There were 19 villages in Bhupalpally that lost road access, because of the floods.
The security situation has further been raised by a breach on the critical Singur left-bank canal distributary at Isojipet in Pulkal mandal. That is the second breach within a year. Since the irrigation authorities opened the gates to feed the small tanks in order to cultivate vanakalam crops, the leakage enhanced adjustments in the floods and management of water. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha without wasting time along with the district collector, police superintendent, and officials, reached the site and on inspecting it, directed the area to be restored immediately by tractor ride.
Emergency Response
Relief operations have been launched by the authorities through deployment of NDRF and setting up of emergency relief centres. At Adilabad, NDRF managed to save a family who were involved themselves in floodwaters.
Statewide Alert & Safety Measures
To ensure a safe and secure environment, the Chief Minister of the state of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy has put the entire state administration on high alert and requested district collectors and NDRF/SDRF as well as local departments to remain on the toes. There are some key directives:
Pre-deployment of rescue personnel
Resettling of people inhabiting flood prone returns on low-lying land
Blocking of the roads to avert accidents
Establishing health camps and sanitation in famine stricken areas
Facilitating engineering and authority level coordination and on-ground checks of infrastructures
Outlook
Telangana is in a state of alert with the monsoon having not relaxed yet. With floods still being foreseen until August 22, neighborhoods and governments should put on heighten alertness. Quick response, coordination and good infrastructure support will be required to curb the additional damages.