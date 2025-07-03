Telangana Ice Skaters Team Secures Second Place at 20th National Short Track Ice Skating Championships

Hyderabad: The Telangana Ice Skating team showcased outstanding talent at the 20th Short Track Ice Skating National Championships 2025 held in Dehradun, clinching second place overall with a haul of 5 gold medals.

Telangana Shines at Dehradun Nationals with 5 Gold Medals

While Maharashtra led the medal tally with 7 golds, Telangana closely followed, outperforming Karnataka, which finished third with 4 golds. Telangana’s performance highlights the growing prowess of athletes from the state in winter sports disciplines.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Medal Winners from Telangana:

Suhan Adireddi – Bronze Medal (333m)

– Bronze Medal (333m) Eeranki Chanasya – Silver Medal (333m), Bronze Medal (500m)

– Silver Medal (333m), Bronze Medal (500m) Sansitha Reddy Adidala – Gold Medal (333m), Gold Medal (222m)

– Gold Medal (333m), Gold Medal (222m) Kethavat Druvika – Silver Medal (777m), Silver Medal (500m)

– Silver Medal (777m), Silver Medal (500m) Anvith Athapu – Silver Medal (500m), Silver Medal (333m)

– Silver Medal (500m), Silver Medal (333m) Kommareddy Mahanya Reddy – Bronze Medal (777m)

– Bronze Medal (777m) Yendamuri Aarush – Bronze Medal (500m)

– Bronze Medal (500m) Pranav Madav Surapaneni – Silver Medal (500m), Bronze Medal (1500m)

– Silver Medal (500m), Bronze Medal (1500m) Nayanasri Talluri – Gold Medal (500m), Gold Medal (1000m), Gold Medal (1500m)

Also Read: K.T. Rama Rao Returns to Hyderabad After Successful UK Investment Tour

Notable Achievement

A special highlight was Pranav Madav Surapaneni, who clocked 45.60 seconds in the 500m race, earning recognition as India’s second-fastest ice skater.

A.Iram, General Secretary of the association, extended congratulations to all the medal winners and applauded the dedicated efforts of coaches Mr. Syed Ahsan and Mr. Syed Amir Ali, under whose guidance the team has flourished.

Telangana’s impressive finish at the nationals cements the state’s reputation as an emerging force in ice skating, promising even greater performances on future national and international stages.