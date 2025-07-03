K.T. Rama Rao Returns to Hyderabad After Successful UK Investment Tour

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) arrived back in Hyderabad on Thursday after completing his official tour of the United Kingdom.

The visit, aimed at promoting Telangana’s investment potential, included high-level meetings with business leaders, investors, and representatives of the Indian diaspora.

KTR Highlights Telangana’s Growth Story in the UK

During his UK tour, KTR showcased Telangana’s achievements in sectors like IT, pharma, life sciences, and infrastructure development. He also addressed various business forums, emphasizing Hyderabad’s emergence as a global investment hub.

“Telangana continues to be one of the fastest-growing states in India. We are inviting global investors to explore the tremendous opportunities here,” KTR said in one of his interactions.

The BRS leader held discussions with representatives of major UK-based companies exploring partnerships in technology, healthcare, and green energy projects in Telangana.

Diaspora Engagement and Investment Plans

Also Read: Telangana High Court Issues Contempt Notices to Chief Secretary Over Ignoring Orders

In addition to business meetings, KTR engaged with the Telugu diaspora in the UK, discussing initiatives for collaboration in social welfare and development projects back home. He assured the community that the Telangana government remains committed to policies supporting economic growth and investor-friendly governance.

Sources close to the BRS leader indicated that several follow-up meetings with potential investors are expected in Hyderabad in the coming weeks.

Political Implications of the Visit

Political analysts suggest that KTR’s foreign visits serve a dual purpose: attracting investments and projecting BRS as a progressive, development-focused party ahead of future elections. His return to Hyderabad is likely to coincide with intensified political activity in Telangana as the state gears up for upcoming local body polls.

K.T. Rama Rao is expected to brief the media and the BRS party leadership soon about the outcomes of his UK tour and future investment prospects for Telangana.