Telangana High Court Issues Contempt Notices to Chief Secretary Over Ignoring Orders

The Telangana High Court has issued contempt of court notices to Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department T.K. Sridevi for allegedly ignoring its earlier directives related to the “Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa” scheme.

Petition Filed Over Welfare Housing for the Urban Poor

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a resident of Narayanpet district, urging the state to implement the “Aatmiya Bharosa” scheme, particularly to benefit the landless poor residing in municipalities. The petitioner alleged that the concerned departments failed to act on his representation, prompting him to approach the court.

High Court’s Earlier Order Ignored, Says Petitioner

On January 27, the High Court had completed the hearing and directed the Telangana government to take immediate action on the petitioner’s representation. The court emphasized that a decision should be made without delay. However, the petitioner later filed a contempt petition, alleging that the government officials had willfully disobeyed the court’s orders.

Contempt Proceedings Adjourned to July 29

Taking serious note of the allegations, the High Court has now initiated contempt proceedings and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and other top officials. The matter has been adjourned to July 29 for further hearing.