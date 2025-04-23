Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025 Schedule Announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially released the schedule for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Theory Examinations 2025. The exams will commence from May 22, 2025, and will be held in two sessions.

Theory Exams Start on May 22, Practical Exams from June 3

According to TGBIE, the Theory Examinations will begin on 22-05-2025 and will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions.

The Practical Examinations are scheduled from 03-06-2025 to 06-06-2025.

Fee Payment Window Open from April 23 to April 30

Students appearing for the supplementary exams must pay their examination fee between April 23 and April 30, 2025, through their respective colleges. No extension of dates will be provided, so students are advised to pay the fee on time.

Recounting and Re-verification Applications Open

Students interested in recounting or re-verification of their answer sheets can apply via the official TGBIE website starting April 24, 2025, until April 30, 2025.

Those wishing to obtain photocopies of their answer scripts can do so by paying a fee of Rs. 600 per subject.

Official Website for Applications

Students can visit the official TGBIE website to apply for recounting, re-verification, or to obtain answer scripts:

👉 https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in