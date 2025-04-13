Telangana Launches Vay Vandana Scheme: Free Healthcare for All Seniors 70+ Under Rajiv Arogyasri – Apply Now!

The Telangana government has launched the Vay Vandana Scheme, a landmark healthcare initiative under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, to provide free medical services to all senior citizens aged 70 and above. Effective immediately, the scheme removes income barriers, ensuring every eligible senior—regardless of economic status—can access hospitalization, surgeries, and comprehensive treatments at zero cost.

Key Features of the Vay Vandana Scheme

Who is Eligible? All residents aged 70+ in Telangana, including Above Poverty Line (APL) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

All residents aged in Telangana, including Above Poverty Line (APL) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. What’s Covered? Full hospitalization, surgeries, and treatments under the Ayushman Bharat-Rajiv Aarogyasri converged scheme.

Full hospitalization, surgeries, and treatments under the Ayushman Bharat-Rajiv Aarogyasri converged scheme. How to Apply? Seniors must register at empanelled Rajiv Aarogyasri hospitals with a valid Aadhaar card for age verification.

Step-by-Step Enrollment Guide for Telangana’s Vay Vandana Scheme: Seniors 70+ Register with Aadhaar at Rajiv Aarogyasri Hospitals to Access Free Healthcare.

Step-by-Step Enrollment Process

Visit Empanelled Hospitals: Locate nearby Rajiv Aarogyasri network hospitals. Submit Aadhaar Card: Provide Aadhaar as age proof for eligibility checks. Online Registration: Hospitals will enroll beneficiaries via the National Health Authority (NHA) portal: https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in. Generate Family ID: After registration, a unique Family ID is issued for seamless access to services.

Why This Scheme Matters

The Vay Vandana Scheme addresses critical gaps in elderly healthcare by:

Removing Income Limits : Unlike previous programs, APL seniors are now included.

: Unlike previous programs, APL seniors are now included. Simplifying Access : No complex paperwork—Aadhaar serves as primary documentation.

: No complex paperwork—Aadhaar serves as primary documentation. Ensuring Transparency: Mandatory enrollment through the NHA portal minimizes fraud.

Dr. R. Hari Chandra, CEO of Rajiv Aarogyasri Trust, stated, “This initiative reflects our commitment to universal healthcare. Every senior citizen deserves dignity and quality medical care.”

Hospitals Directed to Prioritize Awareness

Under Circular No. 56/AB-PMJAY-RAHCT/NHA/2025, all empanelled hospitals must:

Conduct outreach programs to enroll eligible seniors.

Train staff to assist with registration.

Update beneficiaries’ data in real-time on the Rajiv Aarogyasri IT platform.

FAQs for Telangana’s Vay Vandana Scheme

What is the Vay Vandana Scheme under Rajiv Arogyasri? The Vay Vandana Scheme is a Telangana government initiative offering free healthcare services to seniors aged 70+ under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. It covers hospitalization, surgeries, and treatments, regardless of income status (APL/BPL). Who is eligible for the Vay Vandana Scheme? All Telangana residents aged 70 years or above qualify, including Above Poverty Line (APL) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. No income criteria apply. How can seniors apply for the Vay Vandana Scheme? Eligible seniors must:

– Visit an empaneled Rajiv Aarogyasri hospital.

– Submit their Aadhaar card for age verification.

– Complete registration via the NHA portal: https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in. What medical services are covered under the scheme? The scheme provides completely free access to:

– Hospitalization and surgeries.

– Treatments listed under Ayushman Bharat-Rajiv Aarogyasri.

– Critical care for chronic and age-related illnesses.

The Vay Vandana Scheme marks Telangana’s bold step toward inclusive healthcare. With over 1.5 million seniors set to benefit, the state aims to reduce financial burdens on families and improve health outcomes for its elderly population.

Apply Today: Visit your nearest Rajiv Aarogyasri hospital with your Aadhaar card to enroll in the Vay Vandana Scheme and secure free, lifelong healthcare!