Telangana Local Elections May Face Further Delays Over BC Reservation Issue

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced that local elections (Panchayat and Presidium Council elections) in the state will be held only after providing 42% reservation for BCs. Currently, the relevant bill is pending with the President and the Governor, and if it is not passed by September 30, the government plans to seek additional time from the High Court.

According to official sources, the Telangana government intends to conduct local elections after the Bihar elections. It is considering requesting an additional two to three months from the High Court.

On August 30, the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also considered lifting the reservation cap in local elections. Additionally, the names of Azharuddin and Kodinder for MLC positions from the Governor’s quota have been sent to the Governor.

This decision aims to ensure transparent and equal representation at the local level in the state. However, there are concerns that it may further delay the elections.