Telangana News | Light to moderate rain is likely in next 5 days: Met

Light to moderate rain is likely in next 5 days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

A daily weather report here said that mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated places in the state during the same period.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal during the next 3 days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana on December 27 and 28.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in the state during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad in Telangana on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the report added.