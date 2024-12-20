Telangana: Lowest minimum temperature of 5.7 deg cel recorded at Adilabad

Telangana

The lowest minimum temperature of 5.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad in Telangana on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Meteorological Centre said.

Fouzia Farhana20 December 2024 - 16:39
Hyderabad: The lowest minimum temperature of 5.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad in Telangana on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Meteorological Centre said.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours and on December 24, 25 and 26.

Mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated places in few districts of Telangana during the next seven days.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be 3- 4 degrees Celsius above normal during the next 3 days

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana on December 21, 22 and 23.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Adilabad district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.

