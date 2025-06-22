Telangana Nursing College Food Poisoning: 16 Students Hospitalized

Hyderabad: A case of suspected food poisoning has been reported at the Government Nursing College in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district, where 16 students fell ill after consuming food served on campus.

The incident has sparked concern among students and parents, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

All Affected Students Hospitalized and Stable

The 16 female students who showed symptoms of food poisoning were quickly shifted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Medical officials confirmed that all the students are in stable condition and are receiving proper care. There is currently no threat to their lives.

Cause of Food Contamination Under Investigation

The college administration has initiated an internal investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident. Preliminary suspicion points to the presence of a toxic substance in the food served. Health and food safety officials are also examining food samples to identify the contaminant.

College Implements Precautionary Measures

In response to the incident, the college has tightened food safety protocols and is conducting checks to prevent future occurrences. Authorities have assured students and parents that strict measures will be enforced to ensure the safety and hygiene of meals provided in the hostel and cafeteria.

Community Demands Accountability

The incident has triggered calls for accountability, with student groups urging the administration to review food procurement and handling procedures. Local education officials have promised a transparent investigation and necessary action against those found responsible.