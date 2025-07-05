Alprazolam Traffickers Exposed: Telangana Police Freeze ₹30 Crore in Luxury Villas, SUVs, and Real Estate Assets

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and money laundering, Sangareddy Police and the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana, have successfully forfeited properties worth approximately ₹30 crore acquired through the illegal sale of Alprazolam, a controlled psychotropic substance.

Six Accused Apprehended with 1,090 Grams of Alprazolam

The accused — Girmagouni Sudheer, Bishweshwar Singh, Rajeshwar Sharma Joshi, Girmagouni Srivani, Bhavanigari Prabhu Vara Goud, and Gajjela Srishailam Goud — were arrested after police seized 1,090 grams of Alprazolam, a commercial quantity. A case was registered under Cr No. 231/2024 at Gummadidala Police Station, Sangareddy District, under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Massive Financial Investigation Uncovers Illegally Acquired Assets

Following the arrests, the police and EAGLE launched a detailed financial investigation that uncovered numerous movable and immovable properties acquired through drug trafficking proceeds. These assets include:

46.18 acres of agricultural land

One chemical factory

Two luxury villas

Four vehicles

Bank balances across multiple accounts

The government value of these properties is estimated at ₹6.10 crore, but the market value is believed to be around ₹30 crore.

Properties Forfeited Under Section 68(F) of NDPS Act

On July 2, 2025, with approval from the Competent Authority in Chennai, the identified assets were officially forfeited under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act. The properties were held in the names of the accused and their close associates or relatives.

Breakdown of Major Forfeited Assets

A1: Girmagouni Sudheer Goud

12.29 Acres of land – ₹29.31 lakh

Ford Endeavour SUV – ₹41.14 lakh (in nephew’s name)

ICICI Bank balance – ₹8,179

A2: Bishweshwar Singh

6.37 Acres land – ₹11.70 lakh

1,439 Sq. yards plot – ₹67.59 lakh (with wife Aruna Singh)

Stanchem Chemicals Factory – ₹7.26 crore (co-owned)

Bank balances – ₹8.77 lakh

Skoda Kodiaq – ₹49.85 lakh (wife’s name)

A3: Rajeshwar Sharma Joshi

0.22 Acres land and 214 Sq. yards plot – ₹6.15 lakh

A4: Girmagouni Srivani

2.20 Acres land – ₹5.62 lakh

Axis Bank – ₹3.75 lakh

Skoda Virtus GT Plus – ₹18 lakh

A6: Bhavanigari Prabhu Vara Goud

18.23 Acres land – ₹36.29 lakh

Villa at Gundlapochampally – ₹90.68 lakh

ICICI & HDFC Bank balances – ₹13.22 lakh

A18: Gajjela Srishailam Goud

5 Acres land (4 acres in wife’s name) – ₹28.73 lakh

Villa at Mahidhara Rock Garden – ₹43.20 lakh

HDFC Bank – ₹42,812

Innova Crysta – ₹31 lakh

Supervised Action by Senior Officers

The investigation and forfeiture were carried out under the supervision of Sri Ch. Rupesh, IPS, SP of EAGLE, along with DSsP T. Shivannaidu & B. Pushpan Kumar, Inspectors P. Venkateswarlu, B. Ramu Naik, and other senior officers from Gummadidala and Jinnaram police stations.

Public Urged to Report Drug Activities

📢 Elite Action Group (EAGLE) has appealed to the public to assist in building a Drug-Free Telangana by reporting drug-related activities through the following:

All information will be kept strictly confidential, and credible informants will be rewarded.

Issued by:

Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana