Alprazolam Traffickers Exposed: Telangana Police Freeze ₹30 Crore in Luxury Villas, SUVs, and Real Estate Assets
In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and money laundering, Sangareddy Police and the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana, have successfully forfeited properties worth approximately ₹30 crore acquired through the illegal sale of Alprazolam, a controlled psychotropic substance.
Six Accused Apprehended with 1,090 Grams of Alprazolam
The accused — Girmagouni Sudheer, Bishweshwar Singh, Rajeshwar Sharma Joshi, Girmagouni Srivani, Bhavanigari Prabhu Vara Goud, and Gajjela Srishailam Goud — were arrested after police seized 1,090 grams of Alprazolam, a commercial quantity. A case was registered under Cr No. 231/2024 at Gummadidala Police Station, Sangareddy District, under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.
Massive Financial Investigation Uncovers Illegally Acquired Assets
Following the arrests, the police and EAGLE launched a detailed financial investigation that uncovered numerous movable and immovable properties acquired through drug trafficking proceeds. These assets include:
- 46.18 acres of agricultural land
- One chemical factory
- Two luxury villas
- Four vehicles
- Bank balances across multiple accounts
The government value of these properties is estimated at ₹6.10 crore, but the market value is believed to be around ₹30 crore.
Properties Forfeited Under Section 68(F) of NDPS Act
On July 2, 2025, with approval from the Competent Authority in Chennai, the identified assets were officially forfeited under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act. The properties were held in the names of the accused and their close associates or relatives.
Breakdown of Major Forfeited Assets
A1: Girmagouni Sudheer Goud
- 12.29 Acres of land – ₹29.31 lakh
- Ford Endeavour SUV – ₹41.14 lakh (in nephew’s name)
- ICICI Bank balance – ₹8,179
A2: Bishweshwar Singh
- 6.37 Acres land – ₹11.70 lakh
- 1,439 Sq. yards plot – ₹67.59 lakh (with wife Aruna Singh)
- Stanchem Chemicals Factory – ₹7.26 crore (co-owned)
- Bank balances – ₹8.77 lakh
- Skoda Kodiaq – ₹49.85 lakh (wife’s name)
A3: Rajeshwar Sharma Joshi
- 0.22 Acres land and 214 Sq. yards plot – ₹6.15 lakh
A4: Girmagouni Srivani
- 2.20 Acres land – ₹5.62 lakh
- Axis Bank – ₹3.75 lakh
- Skoda Virtus GT Plus – ₹18 lakh
A6: Bhavanigari Prabhu Vara Goud
- 18.23 Acres land – ₹36.29 lakh
- Villa at Gundlapochampally – ₹90.68 lakh
- ICICI & HDFC Bank balances – ₹13.22 lakh
A18: Gajjela Srishailam Goud
- 5 Acres land (4 acres in wife’s name) – ₹28.73 lakh
- Villa at Mahidhara Rock Garden – ₹43.20 lakh
- HDFC Bank – ₹42,812
- Innova Crysta – ₹31 lakh
Supervised Action by Senior Officers
The investigation and forfeiture were carried out under the supervision of Sri Ch. Rupesh, IPS, SP of EAGLE, along with DSsP T. Shivannaidu & B. Pushpan Kumar, Inspectors P. Venkateswarlu, B. Ramu Naik, and other senior officers from Gummadidala and Jinnaram police stations.
Public Urged to Report Drug Activities
📢 Elite Action Group (EAGLE) has appealed to the public to assist in building a Drug-Free Telangana by reporting drug-related activities through the following:
- 📞 Toll-Free Number: 1908
- 📧 Email: [email protected]
All information will be kept strictly confidential, and credible informants will be rewarded.
Issued by:
Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana