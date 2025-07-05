Hyderabad: Unidentified Man Dies by Suicide Under Train Near Vidya Nagar

An unidentified male, approximately 25 years of age, died by suicide after coming under Train No. 77605 (Kacheguda to Purna DEMU) near Vidya Nagar railway station in Hyderabad.

Body Shifted to Osmania Hospital Mortuary

The body has been preserved at the Osmania Hospital mortuary for identification. The deceased was wearing a white checked full-sleeve shirt and blue jeans, and is suspected to be of Muslim background, based on preliminary observations.

Police Seek Public Help in Identification

Authorities at the Kacheguda Railway Police (IRP) have requested that anyone with information or clues about the deceased person come forward and assist in the identification process.

An investigation is currently underway.