Telangana High Court Criticizes HYDRA Over Sunnam Cheruvu Demolitions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has once again come down heavily on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRA) over the demolition of houses near Sunnam Cheruvu, emphasizing that even illegal constructions must be removed following due legal procedures.

High Court Questions HYDRA’s Actions

During a recent hearing, the High Court expressed strong displeasure at HYDRA’s repeated disregard for legal protocols. The bench noted that despite clear instructions issued in earlier orders, HYDRA continues to proceed with demolitions without adhering to required processes such as conducting surveys, issuing notices, or determining the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the water body.

Victims Allege Illegal Demolitions Without Notices

Residents whose houses were demolished near Sunnam Cheruvu approached the High Court, alleging that HYDRA carried out demolitions under the pretext of removing illegal constructions. The victims claimed that no official survey was conducted, nor were notices served to them in advance, leaving them helpless and homeless.

Also Read: Muharram Lakshmi Elephant Arrives Safely in Hyderabad Ahead of Bibi Ka Alam Procession

Court Finds No Fault in Residents’ Documents

While examining the petition, the High Court observed that the documents submitted by the petitioners were valid and found no discrepancies suggesting illegal occupation. The bench reiterated that there is a defined procedure for removing illegal structures and authorities must strictly comply with it.

Court Halts Demolitions and Orders Permission Process

In its ruling, the High Court issued orders preventing HYDRA from conducting any further demolitions near Sunnam Cheruvu until further notice. Additionally, the Court instructed HYDRA to formally apply for permission regarding restoration works around Sunnam Cheruvu before taking any further action.

Residents Await Relief

The ruling has brought temporary relief to affected residents, who now await further proceedings to secure protection for their homes. Meanwhile, the High Court has scheduled the matter for further hearing to ensure compliance and accountability from HYDRA.