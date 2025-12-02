Telangana Police Issues Powerful Cyber Safety Alert Under ‘Fraud Ka Full Stop’ Campaign

The Telangana Police cyber safety alert has raised nationwide attention as the department exposed India’s growing online dangers, including fake digital offers, malicious links, fraudulent apps, and large-scale data theft networks. The advisory was released under the state’s awareness drive “Fraud Ka Full Stop”, designed to protect citizens from modern cyber traps.

Police Highlight Four Major Cyber Warnings

As part of the new alert, Telangana Police issued four critical warnings that every internet user must follow:

Beware of online offers that seem too good to be true

that seem too good to be true Do not trust fake websites or unofficial platforms

or unofficial platforms Avoid clicking unknown social media links

Never share personal or bank details with anyone online

Officials stressed that most victims are targeted through fake offers, deepfake audio calls, and fraudulent links circulating on social media.

Cybercrime Ecosystem Exposed in Detail

According to the Telangana Police cyber safety alert, several dangerous online elements are now actively targeting citizens, including:

Hidden cybercrime networks operating across states

Fraudulent links involved in scams worth ₹95 crore

Fake trading and investment apps

Deepfake bank calls used to steal OTPs

Malware-based SIM hijacking attempts

Loan app blackmail rackets

Large-scale data theft operations

Authorities explained that such methods are becoming more advanced, making awareness the strongest defense for the public.

Telangana Achieves 11% Cybercrime Reduction in 2025

The state recorded an 11% reduction in cybercrime cases in 2025, even as cyber offences increased by 28% across India. Officials said the improvement was made possible through:

Early warnings and public awareness campaigns

Strong law enforcement and cyber patrol units

Technology-driven investigations

Statewide digital literacy outreach

The Telangana Police cyber safety alert emphasizes that community awareness remains the most effective tool to fight online financial fraud.

Police Urge Citizens to Stay Alert

The advisory ends with a strong message urging people to stay cautious online and report suspicious activities immediately. The Telangana Police cyber safety alert is expected to play a crucial role in preventing online frauds, especially as cybercriminals continue to evolve their methods.