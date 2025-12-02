Hyderabad

Telangana Police Issues Powerful Cyber Safety Alert Under ‘Fraud Ka Full Stop’ Campaign

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 December 2025 - 23:59
The Telangana Police cyber safety alert has raised nationwide attention as the department exposed India’s growing online dangers, including fake digital offers, malicious links, fraudulent apps, and large-scale data theft networks. The advisory was released under the state’s awareness drive “Fraud Ka Full Stop”, designed to protect citizens from modern cyber traps.

Police Highlight Four Major Cyber Warnings

As part of the new alert, Telangana Police issued four critical warnings that every internet user must follow:

  • Beware of online offers that seem too good to be true
  • Do not trust fake websites or unofficial platforms
  • Avoid clicking unknown social media links
  • Never share personal or bank details with anyone online

Officials stressed that most victims are targeted through fake offers, deepfake audio calls, and fraudulent links circulating on social media.

Cybercrime Ecosystem Exposed in Detail

According to the Telangana Police cyber safety alert, several dangerous online elements are now actively targeting citizens, including:

  • Hidden cybercrime networks operating across states
  • Fraudulent links involved in scams worth ₹95 crore
  • Fake trading and investment apps
  • Deepfake bank calls used to steal OTPs
  • Malware-based SIM hijacking attempts
  • Loan app blackmail rackets
  • Large-scale data theft operations

Authorities explained that such methods are becoming more advanced, making awareness the strongest defense for the public.

Telangana Achieves 11% Cybercrime Reduction in 2025

The state recorded an 11% reduction in cybercrime cases in 2025, even as cyber offences increased by 28% across India. Officials said the improvement was made possible through:

  • Early warnings and public awareness campaigns
  • Strong law enforcement and cyber patrol units
  • Technology-driven investigations
  • Statewide digital literacy outreach

The Telangana Police cyber safety alert emphasizes that community awareness remains the most effective tool to fight online financial fraud.

Police Urge Citizens to Stay Alert

The advisory ends with a strong message urging people to stay cautious online and report suspicious activities immediately. The Telangana Police cyber safety alert is expected to play a crucial role in preventing online frauds, especially as cybercriminals continue to evolve their methods.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
