Telangana Question Paper Leak: Class 10 Maths Exam Compromised
In yet another examination malpractice, a Class 10 Mathematics question paper was reportedly leaked at Zilla Parishad High School in Jukkal mandal, Telangana.
This incident comes just days after the Telugu question paper leak in Nalgonda, raising serious concerns over exam security.
How the Question Paper Was Leaked
According to reports, an invigilator wrote the questions on a piece of paper and shared them with outsiders. The leak has caused anxiety among students and parents, who fear its impact on academic integrity.
Authorities Take Immediate Action
Following the revelation, officials launched an investigation into the matter. The District Education Officer (DEO) has taken strict action by suspending:
- Chief Superintendent Ashok
- Department Officer Bhima
- Invigilator Deepika
Previous Paper Leak in Nalgonda
This is the second major exam paper leak in Telangana in a short span. Earlier, a Telugu question paper leak in Nalgonda led to the arrest of five individuals, including a private teacher and a true copy center owner.
Exam Security Under Scrutiny
The back-to-back leaks have put education authorities under pressure to strengthen exam security measures and prevent further breaches. Officials are expected to implement stricter monitoring to restore student confidence in the examination system.