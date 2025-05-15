Telangana Sanctions ₹12,600 Crore for ST Farmers Under ‘Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam’ Scheme
In a landmark decision, the Telangana State Government has sanctioned a massive ₹12,600 crore for the implementation of the ‘Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam (ISGJV)’ scheme aimed at ensuring the comprehensive development of lands held by Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers under the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act.
What Is the ISGJV Scheme?
The newly introduced ISGJV scheme focuses on three key components:
- Land Development
- Horticulture Development
- Off-grid Solar Pump-Based Irrigation Facilities
This initiative will benefit 2,10,000 ST farmers holding RoFR pattas across 6 lakh acres, to be executed over a 5-year period from 2025-26 to 2029-30. The scheme will operate under the Scheduled Tribe Special Development Fund (STSDF) with 100% subsidy on a saturation basis.
Year-wise Implementation Plan
The government has charted a detailed implementation strategy for five years:
|Year
|No. of Farmers
|Extent (Acres)
|Budget (₹ in Cr)
|2025-26
|10,000
|27,184
|600
|2026-27
|50,000
|1,43,204
|3,000
|2027-28
|50,000
|1,43,204
|3,000
|2028-29
|50,000
|1,43,204
|3,000
|2029-30
|50,000
|1,43,204
|3,000
|Total
|2,10,000
|6,00,000
|₹12,600 Cr
Context: RoFR Act and Land Rights
The Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act, 2006 legally recognizes the rights of forest-dwelling STs and traditional forest dwellers who had not been recorded historically. As per Telangana records, 2,30,735 tribal farmers have already been granted RoFR title deeds for 6.69 lakh acres.
However, a major challenge remains: lack of irrigation facilities. Around 2.10 lakh ST farmers still lack energization support, limiting productivity and livelihood improvement. The ISGJV scheme directly addresses this by introducing solar-powered irrigation solutions.
Operational Framework and Oversight
The scheme will be coordinated by the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare and Ex-Officio Managing Director of TRICOR, Hyderabad. The District-wise, year-wise action plan, along with operational and land development guidelines, has been appended to the official government order.
Government’s Commitment to ST Welfare
Dr. A. Sharath, Secretary to Government (Tribal Welfare Department), issued the order with the concurrence of the Finance Department. The scheme is expected to empower tribal farmers, ensure sustainable agriculture, and revive forest-based rural economies.
This move has been widely welcomed by tribal communities and welfare activists as a game-changing intervention in rural development and equity-driven land reforms.