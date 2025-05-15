Telangana to Recruit 5,000 Licensed Surveyors; Land Deals Set for a Major Overhaul

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at improving the efficiency and transparency of land transactions, the Telangana government is planning to implement a licensed surveyor system modeled on Karnataka’s successful approach, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced on Thursday.

5,000 Licensed Surveyors to Be Recruited

As part of this initiative, the State government will recruit 5,000 licensed surveyors. Applications are being accepted until May 17, and selected candidates will undergo training at the Telangana Survey Training Academy.

Also Read: Hydraa Swings into Action: Bulkapur Nala Gets Makeover to Protect Gandipet from Pollution

Karnataka Model Studied and Recommended

Two senior officials from the Telangana Survey Department recently studied Karnataka’s Licensed Surveyor Scheme and submitted a report recommending similar implementation in Telangana. The government is now working to adopt the system based on their insights.

Background of the Karnataka Surveyor System

Karnataka introduced its Licensed Surveyor Scheme following amendments to the State Land Revenue Act in 1999. It was fully implemented by 2005–06. Under the system, mutation sketches—containing precise details on land boundaries, ownership, and area—are created prior to land registration.

Currently, Karnataka employs 6,000 licensed surveyors alongside 4,000 government surveyors. Each licensed surveyor processes an average of 23 applications per month, earning approximately ₹30,000.

Transparency and Scientific Land Transactions

Licensed surveyors in Karnataka conduct land surveys and upload sketches to a centralized portal. These are reviewed and approved by government officials. The system has been praised for streamlining land transactions and improving their scientific accuracy.

Boost to Rural Employment

Minister Ponguleti noted that the licensed surveyor system has been operating successfully in Karnataka for nearly two decades. By adopting it in Telangana, the government hopes to generate more job opportunities, especially in rural areas, while ensuring smoother land dealings for farmers and landowners.