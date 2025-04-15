Telangana Schools Summer Holidays Confirmed: Break Starts April 24, Reopening June 12, 2025!

Hyderabad: Schools across Telangana are preparing to close for the annual summer break, with the official Telangana Schools Summer Holidays set to begin on April 24. Students and staff will enjoy a vacation period extending until June 11.

The closure marks the end of the current academic year, following the conclusion of final assessments.

Also Read: Telangana SSC Results 2025 to Be Declared Soon

End of Academic Year Schedule

The final examination period is currently underway.

Summative Assessment-II exams for students in Classes I to VII are scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

Students in Class VIII and IX will complete their academic year assessments with the social studies exam on April 17.

Results and School Reopening

Before the Telangana Schools Summer Holidays commence, educational institutions have been directed to complete several administrative tasks.

All schools must finalise and distribute student progress reports.

The declaration of results is mandated on or before April 23 .

. A parent-teacher meeting must also be held on April 23.

Following these concluding activities, schools will officially close for the summer vacation starting April 24 and lasting through June 11.

Looking ahead, schools across the state are scheduled to reopen on June 12, marking the beginning of the 2025-26 academic year. This schedule applies particularly to schools affiliated with the State Board. Families and educators can now plan accordingly for the upcoming Telangana Schools Summer Holidays and the subsequent reopening for the new school year starting June 12, 2025.