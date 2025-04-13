Telangana SSC Results 2025 to Be Declared Soon: Official Dates & How to Check

The Telangana SSC Results 2025 are anticipated to be released by late April 2025, according to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana. Over 5 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can check their scores online once announced.

TS SSC 2025 Exam Overview

The Telangana Class 10 exams were conducted from March 21 to April 2, 2025, across 2,650 exam centers statewide. Despite isolated reports of question paper leaks, the exams concluded smoothly.

Key Highlights:

Exam Dates: March 21 – April 2, 2025.

March 21 – April 2, 2025. Total Students: Approximately 5 lakh.

Approximately 5 lakh. Evaluation Process: Spot evaluation to begin on April 7 at 19 designated camps.

When Will TS SSC Results 2025 Be Released?

The BSE Telangana aims to declare the Telangana SSC Results 2025 by late April 2025, following a rigorous evaluation and rechecking process. Officials confirmed that results will be announced after the Intermediate exams, prioritizing accuracy to avoid errors.

Timeline Breakdown:

Evaluation Period: April 7–15, 2025. Rechecking & Compilation: 7–10 days post-evaluation. Result Declaration: Expected by April 30, 2025.

How to Check Telangana SSC Results 2025

Students can access their scores via these official portals:

BSE Telangana Website: https://bse.telangana.gov.in Manabadi Portal: https://www.manabadi.co.in

Steps to Download Marksheets:

Visit the official website.

Click the “Telangana SSC Results 2025” link.

link. Enter your hall ticket number .

. Download/print your scorecard.

Why Telangana SSC Results Matter

The Class 10 exams are a critical milestone for students, shaping their academic and career paths. Performance in these exams determines eligibility for:

Science, Commerce, or Arts streams in Intermediate.

in Intermediate. Competitive exams and vocational courses.

With the Telangana SSC Results 2025 just weeks away, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready and monitor official announcements. Stay tuned to BSE Telangana’s platforms for real-time updates.

Key Reminder: Results will only be available online. Avoid unofficial websites to protect personal data.