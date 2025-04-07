School Summer Holidays 2025 Declared Early from April 30 Due to Heatwave

In response to escalating heatwave warnings, school summer holidays 2025 will start early from April 30, providing relief to students and educators. The decision, announced by the state Education Department, aims to protect children from health risks linked to soaring temperatures.

School Summer Holidays 2025 to Begin on April 30 Amid Rising Temperatures

Key Highlights: Early Summer Break Schedule

New Start Date: April 30, 2025 (instead of mid-May).

April 30, 2025 (instead of mid-May). Duration: Approximately 20 days (subject to regional conditions).

Approximately 20 days (subject to regional conditions). Primary Reason: Temperatures crossing 34.4°C, with heat index warnings in multiple districts.

A government spokesperson stated, “This proactive measure prioritizes student safety during extreme weather. Parents and schools must prepare for the revised schedule.”

Why Were Summer Holidays Advanced to April 30?

Meteorologists predict a prolonged heatwave in 2025, prompting authorities to reschedule vacations. Nine districts have already reported unsafe humidity levels, leading to adjusted school timings for younger students.

Districts Shifting to Morning School Hours

To reduce heat exposure, primary schools in the following districts will operate from 7 AM to 11 AM:

Bankura

Purulia

Jhargram

East & West Medinipur

Howrah

Hooghly

North & South 24 Parganas

Guidelines for Parents and Students

With holidays starting earlier, families are advised to:

✅ Monitor official school circulars for exam and assignment updates.

✅ Limit outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM.

✅ Ensure hydration and use protective gear like hats and sunscreen.

“Collect study materials in advance to avoid last-minute hassles,” urged an Education Department official.

Government’s Heatwave Response: Prioritizing Student Health

The early holiday declaration underscores the state’s focus on preventing heat-related illnesses. Schools are instructed to:

Install cooling systems in classrooms.

Distribute oral rehydration salts (ORS) during peak heat days.

Conduct virtual classes if heat persists post-vacation.

How Schools Are Preparing for the Early Break

Educational institutions are rushing to:

Finalize pending exams and assessments by April 25.

by April 25. Share online learning resources for uninterrupted education.

for uninterrupted education. Organize parent-teacher meetings to discuss safety protocols.

While the early holidays bring cheer to students, authorities urge stakeholders to stay vigilant. For real-time updates, follow trusted platforms like Munsif and avoid unverified sources.

Stay cool, stay informed, and make the most of the extended summer break!