Telangana Govt Announces Continuous 3 Days School Holidays in April 2025

The Telangana government has declared continuous 3 days school holidays for all government and private educational institutions from April 12 to April 14, 2025. The unexpected mid-April break offers relief to students ahead of the summer vacation period.

April 12 (Saturday) : Second Saturday of the month (routine weekend closure).

: Second Saturday of the month (routine weekend closure). April 13 (Sunday) : Weekly holiday.

: Weekly holiday. April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti, a public holiday observed across Telugu-speaking states.

This continuous 3-day closure allows families to plan extended weekend activities or travel before summer vacations begin later in April.

Other Notable Holidays in April 2025

April 10 : Mahavir Jayanti (optional holiday), marking the birth of Jain Tirthankara Mahavira.

: Mahavir Jayanti (optional holiday), marking the birth of Jain Tirthankara Mahavira. April 18 : Good Friday, a holiday for schools and colleges.

: Good Friday, a holiday for schools and colleges. April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, a state holiday for educational institutions.

Summer Holidays Begin April 24

In addition to the continuous 3 days school holidays, Telangana’s annual summer break for schools will commence on April 24, 2025. The extended vacation aims to help students cope with rising temperatures during peak summer months.

Weekly Holidays and Long Weekends

Sundays (April 6, 13, 20, 27) remain regular weekly holidays.

Good Friday (April 18) and Easter Monday (April 21) may create a 4-day weekend for some institutions.

The continuous 3 days school holidays in April 2025 provide students and parents with a brief respite ahead of the grueling summer season. With temperatures already soaring, the Telangana government’s decision aligns with efforts to prioritize student well-being.

Plan activities early for the April 12–14 break.

Summer vacations start April 24, 2025.

Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) is a statewide public holiday.

Stay tuned to Munsif for official updates on school schedules and holiday announcements!