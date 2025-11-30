Telangana Shocked as Late-Night Fire Wipes Out Over 20 Shops

The tragic late-night fire incident in Telangana’s Kondagattu area has left the entire region in mourning, as a fierce blaze turned more than twenty shops into ashes. The shops, located along the foothills of Kondagattu and stretching from the Pedda Hanuman statue to the Jagtial–Karimnagar main road, were completely destroyed within minutes as the flames spread rapidly.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the fire department is conducting a detailed investigation to uncover the source of the blaze.

Severe Damage Despite Multi-City Fire Response

As soon as the fire was reported, fire tenders from Jagtial, Dharmapuri, and Karimnagar rushed to the location. However, the intensity of the flames was so high that it took several hours to bring the blaze under control.

Residents and devotees expressed strong anger and disappointment over the lack of a permanent fire engine near the Kondagattu Hanuman Temple, which they believe could have prevented the fire from spreading so quickly. According to locals, the absence of immediate firefighting support caused the losses to multiply drastically.

KTR Expresses Deep Concern and Criticism

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) expressed deep concern over the heartbreaking incident. He spoke to former MLA Ravi Shankar to gather detailed information and conveyed his sorrow over the destruction suffered by hardworking families.

KTR said it was painful to see poor and middle-class shop owners—many of whom ran their businesses through loans—lose everything in a matter of minutes. Around 30 families have been severely affected, with estimated losses reportedly crossing ₹1 crore.

He strongly criticized the government for the delayed fire response, pointing out that:

The Jagtial fire engine was under repair ,

, Another fire engine that arrived reportedly malfunctioned ,

, Fire engines from Korutla and Karimnagar reached late, nearly an hour after the fire began.

KTR termed these failures as a “clear example of administrative negligence.”

Demand for Immediate Compensation for Affected Families

KTR demanded that the state government immediately support all the affected families. He urged the administration to provide ₹30 lakh financial assistance per family on humanitarian grounds so that they can rebuild their livelihoods.

Former MLA Ravi Shankar reached the spot during the night, participated in relief efforts, and provided ₹5,000 emergency aid to each affected family. KTR appreciated his timely support and assured that the BRS party will stand firmly with the victims. He added that if the government fails to compensate the families, the party will exert pressure to ensure justice for the affected households.

The tragic late-night fire incident in Telangana’s Kondagattu area has not only destroyed livelihoods but also exposed serious gaps in emergency preparedness around one of the state’s most revered temple locations. With investigations underway and political leaders demanding swift relief, the affected families now await immediate assistance to rebuild their future.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates on the Kondagattu fire tragedy.