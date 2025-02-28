Telangana SLBC Tunnel Collapse: All 8 Trapped Workers Found Dead

Hyderabad: The week-long rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel ended in tragedy as all eight trapped workers were confirmed dead. The rescue teams used advanced radar and scanning equipment to locate the bodies three meters deep inside the collapsed tunnel. Officials have stated that retrieving the bodies will take additional time due to the complexity of the operation.

Victims Identified: Six Workers and Two Engineers

Among the deceased are six laborers and two engineers who were working on the SLBC tunnel project. The collapse occurred on February 22, leaving them trapped inside the tunnel for seven days before their bodies were discovered.

Political Outrage Over Delay in Rescue Efforts

The tragic outcome has sparked sharp criticism from the opposition parties, who blamed the Congress-led Telangana government for its delayed response.

Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao strongly condemned the government’s handling of the crisis.

Officials Defend Rescue Efforts

Despite the backlash, state officials maintained that the rescue operation was carried out with full efforts, involving specialized teams from the Army, Navy, NDRF, and Singareni Collieries. Advanced cutting tools, metal cutters, and drones were used to locate and retrieve the victims, but the delay in reaching them proved fatal.

Retrieval Process Continues

Authorities have confirmed that the process of recovering the bodies is still underway, and it may take more time due to the challenging conditions inside the tunnel. The state government is expected to announce compensation for the victims’ families and conduct a safety audit of ongoing tunnel projects to prevent future tragedies.