Telangana Tunnel Collapse: South Central Railway Joins Rescue Efforts with Metal Cutters

Nagarkurnool, Telangana: The South-Central Railway (SCR) has deployed specialized teams equipped with metal-cutting machinery to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse site. Eight workers remain trapped inside the partially collapsed tunnel for the sixth consecutive day, officials said on Friday.

Railway Experts Deployed for Rescue Operations

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar stated that the railway teams have expertise in cutting heavy metal structures using plasma cutters and Brocho cutting machines.

The Nagarkurnool District Collector sought assistance from SCR to remove iron and steel debris , which has been obstructing rescue efforts.

The Nagarkurnool District Collector sought assistance from SCR to remove iron and steel debris, which has been obstructing rescue efforts. In response, SCR dispatched two teams of metal-cutting experts.

The first team, led by Divisional Mechanical Engineer S Murali, includes a senior section engineer, 13 welders, and two technicians from Secunderabad.

The second team reached the site late last night to support the ongoing operations.

Continuous Efforts to Clear Debris

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad confirmed that metal cutting and debris clearing operations have been ongoing.

A team entered the tunnel at 7 AM to continue clearing debris.

Dewatering operations are also in progress to reduce water accumulation inside the tunnel.

Minister Assures Completion of Rescue in Two Days

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated on Thursday that rescue operations are in full swing and expected to conclude within two days.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) stuck inside the collapsed tunnel will be cut into pieces using gas cutters and removed.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) stuck inside the collapsed tunnel will be cut into pieces using gas cutters and removed. Following this, teams from the Army, Navy, NDRF, and Rat Miners will make another attempt to rescue the trapped workers, ensuring maximum safety.

Identities of Trapped Workers

The eight trapped individuals include:

Manoj Kumar, Sri Niwas (Uttar Pradesh)

Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir)

Gurpreet Singh (Punjab)

Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, Anuj Sahau (Jharkhand)

Among them, two are engineers, two are operators, and four are laborers, all employed by Jaiprakash Associates, the contracting firm for the SLBC tunnel project.

Singareni Collieries Deploys 200 Personnel

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) announced in a press release that 200 trained personnel have been deployed for round-the-clock rescue efforts at the tunnel site.

Teams are working in four shifts to ensure continuous progress.

Teams are working in four shifts to ensure continuous progress. SCCL employees are skilled in using cutting equipment and trained in first aid to handle emergencies.

Their primary focus is on restoring the track line to the tunnel boring machine and removing slush and debris.

Authorities have acknowledged that the recovery operation may take more time but assured that every possible effort is being made to bring the trapped workers to safety.