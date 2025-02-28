Telangana SLBC Tunnel Rescue: 200 Personnel Deployed as Efforts Intensify

Nagarkurnool, Telangana: Rescue operations continue in full swing in Nagarkurnool, where eight workers remain trapped following the SLBC tunnel collapse on February 22. Authorities have intensified efforts, deploying 200 personnel from various agencies to expedite the rescue process.

Massive Multi-Agency Operation Underway

A joint rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and mining experts from Singareni is currently in progress. Officials stated that experienced personnel skilled in rock-cutting and underground rescue are working tirelessly.

“Initially, we deployed 20 people, but today, we are increasing that number to 200,” a rescue official said. “All personnel from Singareni Collieries are experienced in working underground and handling emergency situations.”

Also Read: Massive Avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath: 47 Workers Trapped, Rescue Underway

Authorities Confident of Breakthrough Soon

Nagarkurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath confirmed that sludge removal has been ongoing since yesterday. “All teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, Singareni experts, and Army officials, are working together. We are optimistic about achieving positive results soon,” he stated.

Political Reactions and Public Sentiment

Congress MLA Dr. Chikkudu Vamshi highlighted that 12 departments are collaborating to speed up rescue operations. “This is the seventh day of operations, and we are working on a war footing. Experts from Singareni mines are making significant contributions. We hope to clear the slush by evening,” he added.

In a political twist, he also criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), alleging that they are using the incident for political gain. “During their tenure, similar incidents occurred, but they did not respond. Now, they are engaging in propaganda with malafide intentions,” he remarked.

Rescue Operations Continue with Urgency

With 200 personnel now deployed, authorities are hopeful of a breakthrough soon. The families of the trapped workers remain anxious, while rescue teams work around the clock to ensure a successful outcome.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the SLBC tunnel rescue operation in Telangana.