Telangana SSC Exams: Telugu Paper Leak: 2 Dismissed from Services

Hyderabad:The Telangana Education Department has taken strict disciplinary action following the leak of the Class 10 Telugu question paper at a government school in Nalgonda district.

Leak Reported from Nakrekal Town’s SLBC Girls Gurukula School

The incident occurred at the SLBC Girls Gurukula School examination center, located on Kadaparthi Road in Nakrekal town. According to officials, the leak took place during the conduct of the Telugu language exam.

Officials Held Responsible for Negligence

Following an internal inquiry, the Education Department held the Chief Superintendent and the Departmental Officer responsible for the breach. Both officials have been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

In addition, the invigilator on duty at the time of the leak has been suspended for failing to prevent the incident.

Student Involved Also Punished

Authorities confirmed that a girl student who was involved in the leak has also faced disciplinary action. She has been debarred from appearing in the ongoing exams.

Zero Tolerance Towards Exam Malpractice

The Education Department reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward examination malpractice and emphasized that such incidents would be dealt with sternly. An official stated, “We are committed to maintaining the integrity of public examinations and will not spare anyone involved in such activities.”

Further investigation is ongoing to determine if more individuals were involved in the leak.

