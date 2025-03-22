Telangana Class X Exam Officials Sacked After Question Paper Was Photographed & Circulated on WhatsApp
Hyderabad, March 22, 2025 – The Telangana School Education Department dismissed multiple officials overseeing the Class X (SSC) exams after a question paper was photographed and circulated on WhatsApp from a centre in Nalgonda district. The breach, detected during the final exam stage, has triggered investigations and renewed concerns over exam security.
Key Details of the SSC Exam Leak
- What Happened? A student or official photographed the question paper within the exam hall and shared it on WhatsApp.
- Where? The leak originated from a Nalgonda district examination centre, 100 km from Hyderabad.
- When? The incident occurred on March 21, 2025, the first day of the SSC exams.
- Action Taken: The centre’s chief superintendent, an invigilator, and a department officer were sacked. A criminal case has been filed.
Enhanced Security Measures That Failed
To prevent leaks, the Telangana government introduced advanced safeguards for the 2025 exams:
- QR Codes & Security Numbers: Each question paper had a unique identifier to trace leaks to specific centres.
- Statewide CCTV Surveillance: Installed across 2,500+ exam centres for real-time monitoring.
- Strict Protocol: Phones banned in exam halls; only 10-minute early paper distribution.
Despite these measures, the Nalgonda breach exposed gaps in enforcement. “The QR codes helped identify the source, but protocols were bypassed,” said a senior official.
Swift Response: Officials Axed, Probe Underway
The Education Department acted immediately:
- Dismissals: Centre superintendent, invigilator, and staff removed.
- Criminal Complaint: Filed against involved parties.
- High-Level Probe: A committee will analyze CCTV footage and digital trails.
EV Narasimha Reddy, School Education Director, warned, “Spreading rumors or leaks will face strict consequences.”
Why Nalgonda? A Recurring Problem
Nalgonda district has a history of exam malpractices:
- 2023 SSC Exams: Telugu and Hindi papers leaked.
- March 2025 Intermediate Exams: Three malpractice cases reported.
Experts blame lax supervision in rural centres. “Staff training and accountability are critical,” stated an education analyst.
Public Outcry and Political Backlash
- Parents & Students: Expressed anger on social media, demanding fairness.
- Opposition Parties: BRS and BJP criticized the government’s oversight.
- Government’s Stance: Called it an “isolated incident” but promised stricter vigilance.
What’s Next for Telangana SSC Exams?
- Ongoing Exams: Continue until April 4, 2025, with heightened security.
- Re-Exam Risk: Authorities will decide by March 24 if the leaked paper warrants a retest.
- Systemic Reforms: Focus on real-time digital monitoring and invigilator accountability.
As Telangana’s 5.1 lakh Class X students await clarity, this incident underscores the urgent need for foolproof exam systems. With investigations ongoing, the state’s education integrity hangs in the balance.
Reported by Munsif | Last Updated: March 22, 2025, 5:00 PM IST