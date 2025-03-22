Telangana Class X Exam Officials Sacked After Question Paper Was Photographed & Circulated on WhatsApp

Hyderabad, March 22, 2025 – The Telangana School Education Department dismissed multiple officials overseeing the Class X (SSC) exams after a question paper was photographed and circulated on WhatsApp from a centre in Nalgonda district. The breach, detected during the final exam stage, has triggered investigations and renewed concerns over exam security.

Also Read: First Day of SSC Exams Held Smoothly Across Telangana

Telangana Class X Exam Officials Sacked After Question Paper Leaked via WhatsApp from Nalgonda Centre

Key Details of the SSC Exam Leak

What Happened? A student or official photographed the question paper within the exam hall and shared it on WhatsApp.

A student or official photographed the question paper within the exam hall and shared it on WhatsApp. Where? The leak originated from a Nalgonda district examination centre , 100 km from Hyderabad.

The leak originated from a , 100 km from Hyderabad. When? The incident occurred on March 21, 2025, the first day of the SSC exams.

The incident occurred on March 21, 2025, the first day of the SSC exams. Action Taken: The centre’s chief superintendent, an invigilator, and a department officer were sacked. A criminal case has been filed.

Enhanced Security Measures That Failed

To prevent leaks, the Telangana government introduced advanced safeguards for the 2025 exams:

QR Codes & Security Numbers: Each question paper had a unique identifier to trace leaks to specific centres.

Each question paper had a unique identifier to trace leaks to specific centres. Statewide CCTV Surveillance: Installed across 2,500+ exam centres for real-time monitoring.

Installed across 2,500+ exam centres for real-time monitoring. Strict Protocol: Phones banned in exam halls; only 10-minute early paper distribution.

Despite these measures, the Nalgonda breach exposed gaps in enforcement. “The QR codes helped identify the source, but protocols were bypassed,” said a senior official.

Swift Response: Officials Axed, Probe Underway

The Education Department acted immediately:

Dismissals: Centre superintendent, invigilator, and staff removed. Criminal Complaint: Filed against involved parties. High-Level Probe: A committee will analyze CCTV footage and digital trails.

EV Narasimha Reddy, School Education Director, warned, “Spreading rumors or leaks will face strict consequences.”

Why Nalgonda? A Recurring Problem

Nalgonda district has a history of exam malpractices:

2023 SSC Exams: Telugu and Hindi papers leaked.

Telugu and Hindi papers leaked. March 2025 Intermediate Exams: Three malpractice cases reported.

Experts blame lax supervision in rural centres. “Staff training and accountability are critical,” stated an education analyst.

Public Outcry and Political Backlash

Parents & Students: Expressed anger on social media, demanding fairness.

Expressed anger on social media, demanding fairness. Opposition Parties: BRS and BJP criticized the government’s oversight.

BRS and BJP criticized the government’s oversight. Government’s Stance: Called it an “isolated incident” but promised stricter vigilance.

What’s Next for Telangana SSC Exams?

Ongoing Exams: Continue until April 4, 2025, with heightened security.

Continue until April 4, 2025, with heightened security. Re-Exam Risk: Authorities will decide by March 24 if the leaked paper warrants a retest.

Authorities will decide by March 24 if the leaked paper warrants a retest. Systemic Reforms: Focus on real-time digital monitoring and invigilator accountability.

As Telangana’s 5.1 lakh Class X students await clarity, this incident underscores the urgent need for foolproof exam systems. With investigations ongoing, the state’s education integrity hangs in the balance.

Reported by Munsif | Last Updated: March 22, 2025, 5:00 PM IST