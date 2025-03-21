First Day of SSC Exams Held Smoothly Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations for March 2025 commenced smoothly across Telangana on Friday, with the First Language paper conducted successfully in 2,650 centres. As per official data, over 4.95 lakh students appeared for the exam, marking an impressive attendance of 99.67%.

However, the Director of School Education raised concerns about misleading activity on social media. It was reported that some images of the question paper were being circulated on WhatsApp, allegedly to create confusion and disrupt the examination environment.

The Director issued a stern warning, stating that the spread of such rumours would be taken seriously and necessary action would be initiated to ensure the integrity of the exams remains intact.

Authorities have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a fair and smooth conduct of the remaining exams.