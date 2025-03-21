Over 5 Lakh Students Appear for Class 10 SSC Exams in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations for Class 10 students officially began across Telangana on Friday, with more than five lakh students registered to appear for the exams. The exams commenced at 9:30 a.m. at 2,650 examination centers spread across the state, under strict security measures to ensure smooth conduct.

Tight Security and Smooth Exam Operations

The examination started with a five-minute grace period, allowing candidates to enter the exam centers until 9:35 a.m. Students were seen arriving at the centers well ahead of time, accompanied by parents, and were checking their hall ticket numbers displayed on boards outside to locate their allotted rooms.

To maintain law and order, police personnel were deployed at key locations to regulate traffic around the centers. The Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police commissioners imposed prohibitory orders around the exam centers, restricting the assembly of people within 500 yards to ensure there were no disturbances or disruptions during the exam period. Additionally, the authorities ordered the closure of photocopy and internet centers within a 100-meter radius of the centers for the duration of the exams.

Also Read; Telangana 10th Class Exams Begin Today

Details of the SSC Exam Schedule

A total of 5,09,403 students from 11,547 schools across the state have registered for the examination, which will continue until April 4, 2025. The exams are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, except for certain subjects like the first language composite course and science subjects, where the first language exam runs until 12:50 p.m. and the science exams are split into two separate sessions: Part-1 physical science from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Part-2 biological science on different days.

Exam Center Arrangements and Invigilators

Each examination center has a designated chief superintendent and a departmental officer. All centers are equipped with CCTV units in the chief superintendent’s room to maintain integrity during the exams. The Director of Government Examinations (DGE) has also appointed 28,100 invigilators to ensure the smooth running of the examinations.

Additionally, a round-the-clock control room has been set up at the DGE office, and District Educational Offices are addressing any exam-related queries from students and parents.

Stay tuned for more updates as the exams continue across the state.