Telangana 10th Class Exams Begin Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has officially begun the 10th class exams today, marking the start of a significant academic milestone for students across the state. The exams will continue until April 4, 2025.

A total of 5,09,403 students are set to appear for the 10th class exams, which will test their knowledge in various subjects as they prepare to transition to higher education. These exams are crucial for students in determining their academic future and career paths.

Students are advised to follow the schedule strictly and ensure they arrive at their exam centers well ahead of time. The authorities have also implemented necessary safety protocols to ensure the well-being of the students during this examination period.

The 10th class exams are a pivotal moment for students and their families, as they have a lasting impact on educational prospects. We wish all the students the best of luck in their exams.

