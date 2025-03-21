Hyderabad: Car Driver’s Negligence Leads to 2-Year-Old Child’s Death

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in the Kukatpally Vaddapalli enclave on March 16, when a 2-year-old girl, Adriti, was fatally struck by a car. The young child was playing and sitting on a speed breaker on the road when the driver failed to notice her, running over the innocent child.

The child, who sustained severe injuries from the accident, was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. Despite the medical team’s efforts, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away on Thursday.

Negligence on the Road Leads to Tragic Loss

The incident highlights the importance of road safety and awareness, especially in residential areas. Local authorities are investigating the case, and the car driver may face charges related to negligence leading to death.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder for drivers to be more vigilant and cautious, especially in areas where children are likely to be playing.

Stay tuned for further updates on this tragic incident.