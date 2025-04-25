Telangana SSC Results 2025: The Moment You’ve Been Waiting for Is Almost Here!

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is all set to release the SSC (10th Class) Results 2025 within the next few days. According to official sources, the School Education Department has submitted a proposal to the state government requesting approval to finalize and announce the results.

Once Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gives the green signal, the Telangana SSC results will be officially released, bringing relief and anticipation to nearly 5 lakh students who appeared for the public exams this year.

Telangana 10th Class Exams 2025 Completed Smoothly

The TS SSC Public Exams 2025 were conducted between March 21 and April 2, 2025, across 2,650 exam centers in the state. Despite isolated incidents of question paper leaks in some regions, the overall examination process concluded peacefully.

Following the exams, the Directorate of Government Examinations carried out the spot evaluation from April 7 to April 15 in 19 centralized camps across Telangana. After thorough rechecking and computerization, the board has completed all necessary formalities for the result declaration.

The official date for the TS 10th results 2025 is expected to be announced shortly after receiving the final approval from the Chief Minister. Students, parents, and schools are eagerly waiting for the declaration, as SSC marks play a crucial role in shaping students’ academic and career paths.

Once announced, the results will be available on the official website of the SSC Board:

🔗 https://bse.telangana.gov.in

As well as third-party portals like:

🔗 https://www.manabadi.co.in

What’s Next After Telangana 10th Results?

Soon after the SSC results are announced, the Telangana RGUKT (IIIT) Notification 2025 will be released. Students who pass the 10th exams with high marks will be eligible to apply for integrated B.Tech programs offered by Telangana IIIT campuses.

TS SSC 2025: A Crucial Milestone for Students

The 10th board exams are considered a foundation step in every student’s academic journey. With high anticipation surrounding the Telangana SSC Results 2025, students are preparing to make key decisions about their intermediate education or vocational paths based on their performance.