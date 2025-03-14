Telangana: Tension Soars in Nizamabad After Arrested Man’s Mysterious Death in Custody!

Nizamabad: The death of an arrested person in the custody of Cyber Crime police has triggered tension in Nizamabad, prompting authorities to deploy heavy police forces near the Government Hospital on Friday morning to prevent any untoward incidents.

Who Was Sampath Kumar?

The deceased, identified as Sampath Kumar, was an employee of Srirama International Manpower. He was arrested along with another individual following a complaint from two persons who had traveled to Gulf countries through the manpower agency. Both were remanded in judicial custody after their arrest.

Police Custody and Sudden Death

According to reports, the Cyber Crime police took Sampath into custody with a court order to recover money linked to the case. He was taken to Jagitial on Thursday afternoon as part of the investigation.

Later that night, he was brought back to the Cyber Crime police station, where he reportedly complained of pain in his left hand. He was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital, but despite medical attention, he died during treatment. His family was informed about his demise.

Family Alleges Torture

Sampath Kumar’s relatives have alleged that he was tortured in custody, leading to his sudden death. However, police have not confirmed any foul play.

Current Situation in Nizamabad

With growing concerns and tension in the area, authorities have deployed additional police forces near the Government Hospital to maintain law and order. Officials have assured that the situation is under control and that investigations into the cause of death are underway.

