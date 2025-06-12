Telangana TET 2025 Hall Tickets Out Now — Download Link Inside

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 hall tickets for the June session have been officially released. Candidates who applied for TET 2025 can now download their hall tickets by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official website.

Telangana TET 2025 Exam Schedule

As per the official schedule, the TET 2025 exams will be conducted from June 18 to June 30, 2025 across multiple shifts:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Afternoon Session: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

The exam will be conducted on the following dates: June 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, and 30. Notably, on June 23 (afternoon session only) and June 28 (morning session only), the exam will be held in a single shift.

In total, the Telangana TET 2025 June session will be conducted across nine days in 16 shifts.

Over 1.83 Lakh Applications Received

According to the Telangana Education Department, a total of 1,83,653 candidates have registered for the Telangana TET 2025 June session:

Paper 1 Applications: 63,261 candidates

63,261 candidates Paper 2 Applications: 1,20,392 candidates

This reflects a high level of interest from teaching aspirants across the state.

How to Download Telangana TET 2025 Hall Ticket

Candidates can follow these steps to download their TET 2025 hall tickets:

Visit the official Telangana TET website. Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” link. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Download and print your hall ticket for exam day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination center.

Arrive at the exam center well before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Follow all COVID-19 safety protocols (if applicable at the time).

Carry a valid photo ID proof along with the hall ticket.

Direct Link to Download Telangana TET 2025 Hall Ticket

Click Here to Download Telangana TET 2025 Hall Ticket

