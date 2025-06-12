This group has hunger, passion & commitment to do something special’: Gambhir’s pep talk ahead of new Test era

New Delhi: As India gears up for its Test tour of England, head coach Gautam Gambhir and new Test captain Shubman Gill addressed the squad, sharing an inspiring message ahead of the challenging series. This five-Test series marks the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams.

Gambhir Welcomes Newcomers Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh

In a video shared by BCCI, Gambhir first took the opportunity to welcome debutants Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh to the senior Test squad.

“First Test calls are always very special, so I want to welcome Sai (Sudharsan), who had a fabulous last three months with the bat… I want to welcome Arsh (Arshdeep Singh), you have been phenomenal in white-ball cricket. I am sure with a red ball in hand, you are going to make it count,” said Gambhir.

“This Group Has Hunger, Passion, and Commitment”: Gambhir

With stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin retired from the format, Gambhir highlighted the unique opportunity the young squad has before them.

“There’s two ways of looking at this tour. One is, we are without our three most experienced players or we’ve got this phenomenal opportunity to do something special for the country,” Gambhir said.

“If we make sacrifices, step out of our comfort zone, fight every session, every hour, every ball, we can have a memorable tour.”

Shubman Gill: “Every Net Session Should Be Meaningful”

New Test captain Shubman Gill also stressed the importance of intense preparation.

“Let’s make each net session meaningful. Let’s put ourselves under pressure and figure out our game plan. It’s not about just surviving — it’s about playing every ball with a purpose,” Gill stated.

India’s England Tour Schedule

The five-Test series will kick off on June 20 at Leeds, followed by matches at:

Birmingham (2nd Test)

Lord’s, London (3rd Test starting July 10)

Old Trafford, Manchester (4th Test)

Kennington Oval, London (5th Test)

The series will be crucial in setting the tone for India’s World Test Championship campaign.