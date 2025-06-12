Telangana Weather: Continuous Rain for 5 Days, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Telangana, predicting heavy rainfall across several districts over the next five days. The department has also issued yellow alerts for multiple regions, cautioning residents to stay prepared for adverse weather conditions.

Heavy Showers Expected on Thursday

On Thursday, districts such as Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD has warned of localized heavy downpours accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Intense Rains Predicted on Friday

The forecast for Friday indicates that Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts will experience thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by wind speeds ranging between 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall.

Isolated Heavy Rainfall on Saturday

By Saturday, isolated places in districts including Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are expected to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD continues to monitor the developing weather systems closely.

Thunderstorms and Rains to Continue Into Next Week

The IMD further forecasts that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Northern Telangana and several other districts are likely to experience ongoing rainfall activity due to the prevailing monsoon conditions.

Yellow Alerts Issued for Several Districts

In response to the heavy rainfall prediction, the IMD has issued yellow alerts across affected districts. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather bulletins and take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.