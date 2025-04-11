Telangana TET 2025 Schedule Released: Applications from April 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has officially released the schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET 2025). According to the notification, applications will be accepted from April 15 to April 30, and the exams are scheduled to be conducted between June 15 and June 30.

Candidates who apply for the exam can download their hall tickets from June 9, while the results will be declared on July 22, providing ample time for evaluation and processing.

TET to Be Conducted Twice a Year

The Congress-led Telangana government had announced in July 2024 its decision to conduct the TET twice a year—in June and December—to provide more opportunities for aspiring teachers. In line with this, the first TET under the new schedule was held in January 2025, following a notification issued in December 2024.

Strong Response to Previous TET Exam

The January 2025 TET exam witnessed a massive response with 2.75 lakh applications received. Out of these, over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the test, highlighting the high interest and demand for teacher recruitment in the state.