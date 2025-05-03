Telangana to Establish “E-City” as Part of 1,000-Acre Future City Project

Hyderabad: In a major boost to Telangana’s industrial and technological landscape, the state government has announced the launch of a cutting-edge “Electronic City (E-City)” as part of its expansive “Future City” initiative. The project will span 1,000 acres and aims to position the state as a leader in electronics manufacturing.

The announcement was made by Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu during a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday. The meeting included key stakeholders from Sera Networks (Taiwan) and LCGC Resolute Group (Telangana), who have pledged a joint investment of ₹300 crore towards the development of the E-City.

Special Incentives and Infrastructure Support

During the meeting, Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment by offering special incentives to entrepreneurs, particularly those setting up units in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He assured investors that the government will provide custom infrastructure and establish a dedicated task force to remove bureaucratic obstacles and fast-track approvals.

Employment Generation and Focus Areas

The planned facility, covering around 10 acres, is expected to create job opportunities for approximately 2,500 youth. It will focus on the manufacture of telecom and networking equipment, including 5G infrastructure, servers, and multi-layer networking products.

The Minister expressed optimism that this collaboration will deepen India-Taiwan trade ties and boost the state’s role in global supply chains.

Key Attendees

The meeting was attended by senior officials including TGIIC CEO Madhusudan, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad, and representatives from both investment groups. Among them were Chuan, Joy Bhattacharya, Douglas from Sera Networks, and Ranvinder Singh and Geetanjali Sabharwal from LCGC Resolute Group.

Minister Sridhar Babu concluded by thanking the firms for choosing Telangana and reaffirmed the government’s full support for the project.