Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Predicted for Next 7 Days Across Key Districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a seven-day weather forecast for Telangana predicting light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the state, with isolated districts expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph over the next few days.

According to the bulletin issued at 1 p.m. on Friday, from October 10 to October 15, multiple districts — including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Mulugu — are likely to witness intense thunderstorm activity. The IMD has advised residents in these regions to exercise caution, particularly during evening hours when rainfall and lightning activity tend to peak.

The forecast indicates that rainfall will gradually shift from the southern and eastern districts toward parts of north Telangana by midweek. From October 15 onward, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few locations, with the intensity of weather systems likely to reduce thereafter.

Warnings and Advisory

The IMD has categorized the rainfall risk as medium to high for the initial days, warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, slippery roads, tree and electric pole collapses, and short-term disruptions in power and water supply. Authorities have been advised to take necessary preventive measures, including issuing public advisories, clearing clogged drains, and deploying emergency response teams.

Municipal bodies have been requested to display weather warnings prominently and ensure drainage maintenance to avoid flooding. The IMD also cautioned citizens to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms and to refrain from sheltering under trees or near electrical poles.

Outlook for the Week

Day 1–2 (Oct 10–12): Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely in southern Telangana.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely in southern Telangana. Day 3–5 (Oct 13–15): Widespread rain, especially in Mulugu, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and neighboring districts.

Widespread rain, especially in Mulugu, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and neighboring districts. Day 6–7 (Oct 16–17): Light showers at a few places; overall improvement in weather conditions.

The IMD has also suggested that farmers take precautionary measures to protect harvested produce and delay the application of fertilizers or pesticides until rainfall subsides.