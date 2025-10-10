HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Lake Works, Vows to Turn Hyderabad’s Cheruvus into Green Urban Retreats

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has instructed officials to complete the ongoing development works at Thammidikunta and Nallacheruvu tanks by November. The Commissioner inspected the progress at both sites on Friday and emphasized that the water bodies should be transformed into major tourist and recreational zones within the city.

During his visit to Thammidikunta in Madhapur, Ranganath directed authorities to ensure that all inlets coming from Shilparamam and the Metal Charminar side are developed without any obstructions. He stressed the importance of preventing water stagnation near Shilparamam by improving the inflow channels. The Commissioner also instructed that a retaining wall be built around the outer bund and that the inner stone revetment be strengthened for durability.

Also Read: Citywide Anti-Encroachment Drive: HYDRAA Frees Over 10 Acres of Land in Banjara Hills, Medchal, and Rangareddy

Highlighting that the lake’s area had been expanded from 14 acres to 29 acres, Ranganath advised officials to ensure that the increased spread could hold adequate water levels throughout the year. He added that the lake’s main entrance should be developed from the Shilparamam side, given its proximity to both Hitec City and the popular crafts village.

To enhance public access and safety, the Commissioner directed the construction of internal roads around the lake and ordered that no drainage connections should enter the water body. He also suggested building floodwater channels to allow smooth outflow during heavy rains. Around the three-kilometer pathway encircling the lake, he proposed the planting of shade-giving trees that release oxygen, noting that such greenery could help lower local temperatures by up to 3–4°C in the future.

At Kukatpally’s Nallacheruvu, Ranganath pointed out that thousands of families live nearby and should benefit from a cleaner, greener lake environment. He urged officials to create wide walking tracks to encourage morning and evening walks among residents. The Commissioner also called for the expansion of the main entrance and the development of an adjoining park for both children and adults.

He instructed the Water Board officials to speed up the completion of inlet and outlet channels and to prevent any sewage from entering the lake. Ranganath expressed satisfaction over the removal of past encroachments, which had expanded the lake’s area from 17 acres to 27 acres. Locals, delighted with the visible improvements, thanked the Commissioner for his proactive approach and said the rejuvenation project had brought new life and beauty to their neighborhood.